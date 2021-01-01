Major General Edwin Kwamina Sam is a member of the Council of State of Ghana. He is also a former Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Edwin Sam had his secondary school education at Achimota School between 1955 and 1959.

Sam was a career military officer. He was appointed as the Chief of the Defence Staff briefly between November and December 1979.

Edwin Sam was appointed onto the Council of State of Ghana due to his position as a former Chief of Defence Staff.

Major General Sam has interests in farming and military-civilian relations.