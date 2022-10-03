Ekow Blankson was the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) where he brought his 22 years of experience gained across various business fields. Ekow Blankson managed the expansive growth of the digital business as well as identified areas within the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in the digital world.

He managed the sales and marketing teams of GhanaWeb as well as all AfricaWeb subsidiaries.

Ekow Blankson has worked with four multinational companies including Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles. He has also worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited, and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications, and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively.

He was also the Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications at the conglomerate Groupe Ideal.

Ekow Blankson has a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Ghana, Legon; a marketing certificate from Heineken University, Amsterdam; and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also received years of training in various fields of marketing, sales, management and advertising. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

With a long career in acting, he was awarded Best Male Actor International nomination at the 2022 NELAS AWARDS UK; Best Adult Male Role GH Student's Awards 2022; and nominated for Best Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards. He has directed and featured in several Ghanaian movies including Checkmate; Borga; In April; Black Earth Rising; Death After Birth and The Intruder among many others.

