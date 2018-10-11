Elizabeth Addo is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a forward for North Carolina Courage of the American National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She is also the captain of the Ghana women's national football team.

Addo began her career in Ghana, playing for Tesano Ladies F.C. in 2003 and later signed for Athleta Ladies F.C locally known as "Ashaiman Ladies" based in Ashaiman in the year 2007–2012. She spent couple of seasons there and later joined Nigerian giant side Rivers Angels F.C. from 2012 to 2014.

Her performance helped the team win the 2012/2013 Nigerian Women Football League and 2013/2014 Nigerian Women Football League under Rivers Angels F.C. Manager Edwin Okon.

The Port Harcourt women, doubled the lead in the 56th minute after a beautiful inter-play in Amazon's 18-yard box was scored by Addo.

Addo returned to Ghana in 2014 and later joined ŽFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia the same year.

In 2015, Addo moved back to Europe and joined Hungarian giant Ferencvárosi TC in Budapest Hungary. She was an integral part of the first team under manager Balázs Dörnyei and won the 2015/2016 Hungarian N?i NB I league title and Hungarian Women's Cup in 2016.

Addo was considered one of the team's top three players. She played 27 league matches and scored 17 goals helping her team winning the Hungarian N?i NB I League title.

She scored the equalizing goal in the 89th minute against rival MTK which turned the score line Ferencvárosi TC 1 – 1 MTK. Her equalizing goal helped her club qualify for the Hungarian FA Cup finals on penalties. She played the full 90 minutes for her side to defeat Honved 5–0 in the finals.

Addo played for Club Ferencváros in the 2015–16 UEFA Women's Champions League and placed second during the group stage. In 2016, Addo was one of three players shortlisted for the 2015/2016 N?i NB I Women Footballer of the Year award.

In August 2016, Damallsvenskan League side Kvarnsvedens IK signed Addo who had joined the club on a free transfer. Addo has been very impressive in the Sweden Damallsvenskan league, So far she played 8 games scored 5 goals for Kvarnsvedens IK( Played as a Center Midfielder in the 7 Damallsvenskan league games and scored 1, assist 2 goals, created 2 penalties in each game and scored 4 goal in the Sweden FA Cup.

She had her name marked in the Sweden Damallsvenskan Best XII of the month of September 2016.

Addo had signed a contract to join the Boston Breakers in the NWSL, however the Breakers folded ahead of the 2018 season. She was chosen by the Seattle Reign in the Dispersal Draft with the 8th pick.

On 11 October 2018, Addo was signed on loan to the Western Sydney Wanderers for the W-League 2018–2019 season.

In April 2019, Chinese Women's Super League side Jiangsu Suning signed her on a 1-year deal after parting ways with Seattle Reign after her contract ended where she joined her former teammate,Tabitha Chawinga at Swedish club Kvarnsvedens.

Her stay with the club ended faster than it should unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Whilst at the club she played 14 matches, scored 5 times and made 10 assists.

Within that short stint with the club she won 4 trophies, The Chinese Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup, FA Tournament and the Women's Super Cup.

Addo was a core part of the team that placed 2nd in the maiden AFC Women's Club Championship in her debut season.

After playing for one year in the Chinese Women's Super League Addo, signed for Cypriot top-flight side Apollon Ladies FC in 2020. Addo made her debut for Cyprus side Apollon Ladies FC on 4 November 2020 in their 3–0 win over Swansea Ladies in the UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round.

On 18 January 2021, Addo returned to the United States following a move to National Women's Soccer League club North Carolina Courage on a one-year deal, with an option of a 12-month extension.

International Career

Addo has been a full international for Ghana since 2007. At the age of 14, she starred with the under-14 national team at the 2007 FIFA U-14 Women's World Cup held in Switzerland and captained the team to finals and eventually the championship .

She captained Ghana at the 2008 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup held in New Zealand and was the deputy captain for Ghana's U17 female team (Black Maidens) at the 2010 2010 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Addo was part of the national team which competed in the 2010 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held in Germany and competed at the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held in Japan.

Senior national team

She was also part of the national team which competed in the 2014 African Women's Championship qualification. She was among Ghana Squared which faced Cameroon for 2016 Rio Olympic Games qualifier at Accra Sports Stadium -Ghana She played in a friendly match against Germany on 22 July 2016.

12 April 2016, she played a key role in Ghana qualifying for the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations. She led the Ghanaian team as captain to the Third place position in the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

She won two man of the matches awards and scored 3 goals in the Tournament to finish as the 3rd top scorer and the top scorer for the Ghanaian team.

Due to her exploits at the tournament she was named in the Team of the Tournament. She was part of the Ghanaian team to the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

In March 2020, she was part of the Ghanaian team that participated in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup which is an annual invitational women's football tournament played in Turkey.

She led the team to finish 2nd in their group whilst placing 3rd overall in the competition to win the bronze medal and a trophy.

Honors

Africa Women Cup of Nations : Third-place 2016

Turkish Women's Cup : Third-place 2020

Nigeria Women Premier League: Winner 2014

Aiteo Cup: Winner 2013 ,2014

N?i NB I: Winner 2015–16

Nöi Magyar Kupa: Winner 2015–16

Chinese Women's Super League : Champions 2019

Chinese Women's FA Cup: 2019

Chinese Women's FA Tournament 2019

Chinese Women's Super cup : 2019

AFC Women's Club Championship 2019 : Runners Up

Individual

Africa Women Cup of Nations 2016 : Best XI >p>Ghana women's footballer of the year :2019

Africa Women's Player of the Year 2016 : Top 3

Africa Women's Player of the Year 2018 : Top 10

Africa Women's Player of the Year 2019 : Top 10

IFFHS CAF Women's Team of the Decade 2011-2020