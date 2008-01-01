Elizabeth Cudjoe is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a forward for the Ghana women's national football team.

She made her international debut at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup New Zealand 2008.

She was part of the senior national team at the 2011 All-Africa Games where she scored against Algeria and at the 2014 African Women's Championship. At the club level, she played for Hasaacas Ladies in Ghana.