Elizabeth Cudjoe
- Date of Birth:
- 1992-10-17
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Elizabeth Cudjoe is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a forward for the Ghana women's national football team.
She made her international debut at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup New Zealand 2008.
She was part of the senior national team at the 2011 All-Africa Games where she scored against Algeria and at the 2014 African Women's Championship. At the club level, she played for Hasaacas Ladies in Ghana.