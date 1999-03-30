Elliot Ayertey Nuertey is a Ghanaian Digital media and communication professional who is currently the Community Manager for the media firm, AfricaWeb (GhanaWeb, Mynigeria,).

Born in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana, he had his elementary and intermediary education in Accra.

After excelling in his Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE), he gained admission to study General Arts at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in the East Region.

While at Pope John Senior High School (POJOSS), Elliot Ayertey Nuertey read; Literature, History, Christian Religious Studies, and Government in addition to his core subjects.

Aside from his academic activities, he was an active member of the Drama and Debate society where he rose to the position of Head of Debaters.

In 2015, Elliot Ayertey Nuertey led the POJOSS debate team to win the prestigious National Independence Day Debate when he was a first-year student.

From there, he aced his West African Senior School Certificate Examination and gained admission to Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana.

At the University of Ghana, he read Psychology and volunteered at Radio Univers 105.7FM where he trained as a multimedia journalist.

Elliot Ayertey Nuertey joined the Ghana Armed Forces as a Civilian Attachee for his National Service and worked with the force's Directorate of Public Relations. While with the Ghana Armed Forces, Elliot Ayertey Nuertey hosted the morning show at GAF Radio and anchored the midday news.

Commercially, Elliot Ayertey Nuertey has worked with Asaase Broadcasting Company, Scooper News, and is currently with AfricaWeb.

