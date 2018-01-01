Elsie Sedem Bubuama (Elsie Lamar), is a Ghanaian media practitioner, specifically a multimedia and entertainment journalist.

With over a decade’s experience in journalism, Elsie Lamar has gathered the needed experience in her spectrum.

She is also a member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Elsie Lamar commenced her career as an advertiser and product manager for Asta Print Hub, one of the most popular printing and advertising hubs in New Town.

She also traded in cryptocurrencies in one of the companies’ affiliates inside the then ‘Busy Internet’.

She then proceeded to Media General where she had gathered an experience in internship and National Service.

At Media General, she worked as a journalist, specifically a political journalist.

She was also a co-producer for a couple of programmes including ‘Captured by Women’ and ‘TV3’s New Day’.

Elsie Lamar currently works with AfricaWeb Holdings (GhanaWeb), as a multimedia journalist who specialized in politics, and took up assignments in parliament and courts until venturing fully into entertainment.

She currently hosts GhanaWebTV’s maiden entertainment show titled ‘Talkertainment’, which has been airing since 2018.

She has hosted countless high-profile personalities on her show, including the Former French Ambassador, Annie Sophie Ave, Stonebwoy, and Blakk Sherif, among others.

Education

Elsie Lamar is a past student of E.P.C Mawuko Girls Senior High school, Ho, Volta Region.

She then proceeded to IPMC and then BlueCrest College where she studied database management and software management respectfully.

Elsie Lamar then proceeded to the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), where she pursued Broadcast Journalism.

