Emeka Ossai is a Nigerian film actor. He won the Best Supporting actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards for his performance in the movie "Checkpoint".

Ossai is a native of Ndokwa from kwale, Utagba-Uno in Ndokwa-West local Government of Delta State. He studied Food Technology at University of Agriculture, Ogun State.

Filmography

Checkpoint

One Life

Women at Large

Greatest Weapon

Occultic Wedding

Executive Mess'