Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Emeka Ossai
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
Emeka Ossai
- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- Nigeria
Emeka Ossai is a Nigerian film actor. He won the Best Supporting actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards for his performance in the movie "Checkpoint".
Ossai is a native of Ndokwa from kwale, Utagba-Uno in Ndokwa-West local Government of Delta State. He studied Food Technology at University of Agriculture, Ogun State.
Filmography
Checkpoint
One Life
Women at Large
Greatest Weapon
Occultic Wedding
Greatest Weapon
Executive Mess'