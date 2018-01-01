Angela Enam Keteku popularly known as African Mannequin is aGhanaian songstress. Her physical stature, fanatic fashionable model and her amazing voice got her the stage name Afro Mannequin.

Enam was born on the 28th of May to her Ghanaian father and Nigerian mother.

She is the second of 4 siblings who grew up in Nigeria with her grandma. Her grandmother was her inspiration because she, particularly motivated her to pursue her dreams to become one of Ghana’s Music legends. Enam began singing at a very young age and won the admiration of many who approached her.

she was enrolled in St Monica's Senior High School, where she took her studies seriously. Her love for music and life made her one of the best talents in the drama club. She released her first tune, "Keep Your Secret" produced by K.C Beatz. This song was popular all through Munche and other neighboring senior secondary schools.

Enam However, after school, she chose to go full time in the music industry. She was signed in with Auzy Media in 2018 and has since been building her music career from that point.

In 2018, the well sensational songstress dropped her nerve breaking single "Manna" featuring Lord Paper of "Awurama". The song made reference to a biblical illusion where God provided manna as a form of a meal to the people of Isreal in the desert. She particularly chose this title to imply the steadfastness and persistence through people must face any challenges in this passing life.

She's featured with Sarkodie, Asante The Alpha, Baby and others in "Kotoo Line", "Goro Goro" "Biibi Ba" "Strongman" etc.

She especially shows a pinch of Africanism through her dressing and her brand, particularly with her amazing Afro hair.