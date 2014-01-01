Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom born 30 October 1991, known professionally by her stage name Eno Barony, is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter.

Born in Tema, Accra, she released her debut single, "Wats Ma Name" and also "Tonga", the remix of the track "Tonga" by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014 that lifted her into the limelight.

Rapper Eno Barony was born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom at Ghana’s port and business metropolis of Tema, to father, Reverend Abraham Nyame Adom and mother, Mrs. Rebecca Nyame Adom. Eno started school at Shallom preparatory school and continued her lower primary education at Cambridge Academy.

She finished her Junior High School at Methodist J.H.S and pursued her senior secondary education at Methodist Day Secondary School in Tema and continued to achieve her tertiary education at Kumasi Polytechnic.

Even though she had previously recorded other singles, Eno came to wider attention when she released her first single, "Tonga", in 2014, which received commercial airplay. She later recorded more songs including "Megye Wo Boy" in 2015, on which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

In 2015, her mother died. After several months of mourning, she broke the silence with hip hop song titled "The Best" with multiple award-winning Togolese artiste and Brand Ambassador for Togocel, Mic Flammez. She recorded a single, "Daawa", with Shatta Wale in 2016. The same year, she collaborated with rapper Kwaw Kese on a single called "Gari".

She also collaborated on two other singles, "Touch the Body" with Stonebwoy, and "King of Queens" with Medikal.In 2017, she released a song titled "Juice Me" followed by another single with Ebony Reigns,titled "Obiaa Ba Ny3".

Though known for rapping, she executed Save Mama Today project with Stay Jay, FlowKing Stone, Dr Cryme and other notable artists. In 2014, she was nominated for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards first edition of the unsung category.

She performed alongside Popcaan and Jah Vinci at the Ghana Music Week held at the Accra Sports Stadium. She also headlined the Closeup festival alongside Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie. She was nominated for Jigwe awards. Her collaboration with Togo’s Mcee Mic Flammez got a nomination for Best Hiphop video at 4Syte Music Video Awards.

She campaigned for the best female rappers awards category and same year got another nomination for Jigwe awards Best New Act. She performed on the Ghana Music Week Festival for the third time in a row in 2015. She performed at the Ghana DJ Awards and at the Ghana Freedom Concert (S Concert).

That same year she headlined the Joy FM Old School reunion alongside Stonebwoy and participated in Adom FM's Temafest in 2016 alongside other artistes. She was made the music commissioner for Ghana Meets Naija 2017. Best Rapper Nominee at Vodafone Ghana Music Wards 2018.

Discography Singles

"Juicy Me"

"Wats Ma Name"

"Mene Woaa" ft Yaa Pono

"Drive Me Crazy"

"Love and Pain" ft Kesse

"Tonga"

"Megye Wo Boy" ft Abrewa Nana

"Daawa" ft Shatta Wale

"The Best" ft Mic Flammez

"Touch the Body" ft Stonebwoy

"King of Queens" ft Medikal

"Obiaa Ba Ny3" ft Ebony Reigns

"Gari" ft Kwaw Kese

"Fear No Man"

"Beauty and The Beast"

"Do Something"

"Do Something" Remix ft Wendy Shay

"Heavy Load"

"Mind Your Business" Kofi Mole

Albums

Yaa Asantewaa

Performances

Ghana Meets Naija Concert, May 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

GOtv Launch Street Party 2013 in Kumasi.

Rapperholic Concert 2017

www.wikipedia.com