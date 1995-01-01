Ernest Kofi Abbeyquaye is a Ghanaian filmmaker, producer and director for the Ghana Film Industry Corporation (GFIC).

In the 1960s, Ernest gaduated from the Arts Council Acting School. He also obatained a Major in Drama and Theatre Arts from the University of Ghana, School of Performing Arts.

He worked with Samuelson Film Services Ltd., upon pursuing a postgraduate professional training between 1972 and 1975 in National Film and Television School in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, UK and then tutored at the National Film Institute (NAFTI) in 1978, before becoming the Deputy Managing Director and first Head of Studies of the institute.

He was also the Executive Producer of the Ghana Films Industry Corporation (GFIC).

Roles

Local co-ordinator for Yorkshire TV in Ghana, in the course of the production of "The Dying of the Light" (1992).

Director for “King Lions Law”, a 1995 stage musical and drama production.

Director of a Ghana-Nigeria stage musical drama, “Fairy Tale Africa”, which was earmarked for a tour in the United States of America.

Local fixer for Screen Two: "Deadly Voyage" (1996), an HBO-BBC production in Ghana.

Co-director for a pilot production “Hopes on the Horizon” which was a Blackside (Boston) and Multi-Media Africa Production funded by the Ford Foundation.

Awards and recognitions

Television and Film Pioneer Award in London, UK under the GUBA Award 2018

His works 'A Mother's Revenge' (1994), 'The Other Side of the Rich'(1992), and 'Confessions' (1993) have received a lot of recognition.

