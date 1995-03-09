Ernestina Serwaa Asante is an entrepreneur, explorer, a multimedia journalist with one of the most reputable media organizations in Ghana, GhanaWeb as well as the host of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV.

She was born on March 9, 1995, in Accra Ghana. She attended Koforidua Senior High School and completed in 2013. In 2018, she graduated with a B.A in Communication Studies with a major in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Early Career

From July 2017 to March 2018, she was an intern with the Ghana News Agency while still pursuing her undergrad degree at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. She then proceeded to work with GhanaWeb as a National Service Personnel in 2018.

Career

Ernestina upon the completion of her national service has since been retained and is currently a business journalist and host of Biztech on GhanaWeb TV.

Achievements

Ernestina Serwaa Asante, who is on the business desk was one of the 25 journalists selected by ECOWAS-GIZ to partake in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) workshop in Lagos, Nigeria from July 4 – 8, 2022.

From July 21-22, 2022, Ernestina had a digital content production and promotion course with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC.

She was awarded a certificate after the BBC training on July 23, 2022.

On August 8, 2022, Ernestina partook in a masterclass for trade journalists on AfCFTA which was organized by Tralac.

