Faithia Williams is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, producer and director.

Faithia who is of Delta state descent, was born in Ikeja in February 1971. She attended Maryland Primary School and Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School in Lagos state, where she obtained the West African School Certificate before she proceeded to Kwara State Polytechnic where she received a diploma certificate.

Williams has starred, produced and directed several Nigerian films over the years. In 2008, she won the Africa movie Academy Award for the Most Outstanding Actress Indigenous and her movie Iranse Aje won the best indigenous film of the year.

In April 2014, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award, having emerged as best actress of the year along with Odunlade Adekola who emerged as best actor of the year.

She also won the Best Indigenous Language: Yoruba award for the work done in the film Iya Alalake at the 2015 Africa-Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards AMVCA.

Williams was formerly married to veteran nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun, with whom she has two children, a son and a daughter.Fathia also has a son from an earlier relationship.

Awards

Most Outstanding Actress Indigenous (2008)

AMVCA Best Local Language Yoruba (2015)

Filmogarphy

Farayola (2009)

Aje meta (2008)

Aje metta 2 (2008)

Awawu (2015)[10]

Teni Teka (2015)

Omo Ale (2015)

Agbelebu Mi (2016)

Basira Badia (2016)

Adakeja (2016)

Eku Eda (2006)

MY WOMAN (2018)