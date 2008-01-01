Fatimatu Abubakari is a Ghanaian administrator and businesswoman. She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the current Deputy Communication Director for the President of Ghana.

Miss Abubakar was born in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. She graduated from the University of Ghana with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and English Language.

In 2008, while she was schooling at the University of Ghana, she served as the Vice President of Akuafo Hall Junior Common Room and contested for the position of the Coordinating Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in 2010.

In January 2017 she was appointed the Deputy Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House by President Nana Akuffo-Addo. Prior to her appointment, she worked at Lansdown Resort, Danquah Institute and SRM Engineering.