Fawaz Aliu was born in Tamale on 23 March 1982, Aliu holds a Bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Cape Coast and a Master’s degree in international affairs from the University of Ghana.

He earned further executive qualifications from the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria.

He liaises with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic missions, and international organizations to facilitate the president’s international agenda and programs.

Prior to this, he served in Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations as a delegate to the Committee on Social, Cultural, and Humanitarian issues (Third Committee).

He is an international fellow of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of the Abshire-Inamori Leadership Academy, based in Washington, DC.

He has undertaken a number of career development courses and has been part of Ghana’s delegation to several international conferences and special missions.

His chief professional interests are public administration, international relations, policy management, sustainable international development, conflict resolution, and humanitarian crisis management.

He is said to have impressed the president with his administrative and diplomatic skills, sheer competence, loyalty, astuteness, and attention to detail.

In his current role, he serves as the focal point for coordinating the President’s foreign relations engagements. He also assists the Secretary to the President in managing the president’s secretariat.

Before his position at the Presidency, Aliu was Ghana’s representative to the United Nations Committee on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Issues (the Third Committee) at the UN General Assembly in New York City.

With over ten years’ experience in Ghana’s foreign service, he has a wide range of expertise in intergovernmental negotiations, public policy formulation, advocacy, leadership, management and administration.

Aliu also previously worked in the Cabinet Secretariat of the Office of the President as officer in charge of the Northern Regional Biometric Passport Application Centre. In this role, he administered the processing of applications for Ghanaian passports from within the then three Northern regions of Ghana.

Before that, he served as a desk officer in various bureaus in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.