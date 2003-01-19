Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Roma.

Born 19 January 2003 in Sunyani, Ghana, Afena-Gyan moved to Serie A side Roma's youth team on 13 March 2021, from EurAfrica FC.

Afena-Gyan was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli. He made his professional debut on 27 October, against Cagliari.

On 21 November, he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2–0 win. Afena-Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A.

On 4 November 2021, Afena-Gyan received his first call-up by the Ghana national team.

Afena-Gyan is a quick striker who is able to play in different attacking positions.