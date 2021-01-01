Felix Kwasi Adinyira is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Ho West constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana under the membership of the National Alliance Liberals (NAL).

Early life and education

Felix was born on 25 September, 1925. He attended University of Paris (Sorbonne), Alliance Francaise, Paris, University of Wisconsin where he obtained a Brevet D'Aptitude Professionelle and Master's degree in French and later worked as a Lecturer before going into Parliament.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the to represent his constituency Ho West in the Volta Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. and his tenure of office ended on 13 January 1972.