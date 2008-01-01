Florence Dadson is a Ghanaian female footballer, who currently plays for the Gulf Coast Texans in the United States.

Dadson started her career in the Academy of Christ the King and joined Ghatel Ladies Cape Coast at age thirteen. She left her homeland, Ghana, in September 2011 after she gained admission to the Robert Morris University in Illinois to pursue her undergraduate studies in Business Administration – Majoring in Tourism Studies.

She played for RMU alongside Ghanaian teammembers Olivia Amoako and Linda Eshun. After graduating from Robert Morris University in the Spring of 2014, she joined to W-League club Gulf Coast Texans.

She played as a forward and has represented her country at both U-17 and U-20 levels. Dadson played for Ghana at the 2008 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She stands also in the extended squad of the Black Queens.