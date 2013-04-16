Frank Opoku Acheampong is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA, and the Ghana national team.

Youth career

He started his career with Ghanaian side King Faisal Babes, under the direction of Romain Krider, his first coach. He was invited for trials by Sheikh Mansour, who owns the English side Manchester City, to his base in Abu Dhabi, to be observed by Al-Jazeera, the other club he owns.

In 2010, he was on trial for Croatian club NK Osijek but he couldn't obtain a work permit.

Club career

In February 2011, he joined Thai League T1 side Buriram United. After his impressive performance in Thai League T1, Acheampong was invited for a trial with Scottish club Celtic in December 2012.

In January 2013 Acheampong moved to Belgian club R.S.C. Anderlecht on a loan spell until the end of the 2012–2013 season.

On 16 April 2013, Acheampong signed for the Belgian champions R.S.C. Anderlecht for a fee of €1 million. On 28 July, Acheampong made his first appearance for Anderlecht against KSC Lokeren; he came on in the 70th minute in a 2–3 loss.

In the 4–1 win over KAA Gent, he came on in the 69th minute and scored his first goal in Belgium. On 17 September Acheampong made his first UEFA Champions League appearance against Benfica; he came on as a substitute in the 46th minute; it ended as a victory for Benfica.

On 13 July 2017, Anderlecht announced that Acheampong had joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA on a six-month loan deal. He made his debut on 22 July 2017. He scored four goals in 12 appearances in the 2017 season which secured Tianjin Teda's stay in the top flight for the next season. On 8 November 2017, Tianjin Teda exercised the option to permanently sign Acheampong.

International career

In August 2012, Acheampong was called up to the national team for the international friendly match against China PR in Xi'an. He made his debut in the starting lineup while Ghana drew 1–1 with China on 15 August.

On 23 September 2012, he was made the captain of the Ghana U-20's. In a match against Morocco U-20 in 2013 African Youth Championship qualification, he scored twice as the Ghana U-20's won the match 4–1.

On 10 September 2013, Acheampong scored his first international goal for Ghana against Japan in a friendly match.

Honours

Buriram United

Thai League T1: 2011

Thai FA Cup: 2011, 2012

Thai League Cup: 2011, 2012

RSC Anderlecht

Belgian Pro League: 2013–14, 2016–17

Belgian Super Cup: 2013, 2014

National

Ghana U-20

FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2013 ; Third Place

Ghana

Africa Cup of Nations runner-up:2015