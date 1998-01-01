Fred Nii Amugi is a Ghanaian born veteran actor best known for his roles in Holby City, Beasts of No Nation and The Cursed Ones.

He rose to prominence for his role in 1985 television series "Opinto".

Early life

Fred Amugi was born at Teshie, Accra, Ghana on 5 November 1948. He attended Broaks basic and Junior high School. He then attended Takoradi Senior High School and Nungua Senior High school after which he enrolled at University of Ghana, Legon where he did Certificate in Supplies and Materials Management.

He joined the civil service for thirty-three years and served as Acting Director of Supply in Ghana's Ministry of Finance.

Career

Amugi began his acting career in 1970 in Drama and Documentaries until 1985 when he starred in his first movie "Opinto". The television series brought him into the limelight.

Amugi has appeared in numerous movie roles, including local Ghanaian movies, Shoe Shine Boy (2013), Nyame Bekyere 1&2 (2015), Menua Paa Nie (2016), Housekeepers (2016) among others. His first international role came in 2005 when he played the character Kwame Attakora in the BBC drama Holby City.

He later starred in Netflix 2015 movie, Beasts of No Nation as "Pastor".Amugi played the character Pastor Uchebo in the 2015 British award-winning movie "The Cursed Ones".

Filmography

"Opinto" 1985

African Timber 1989

Kofi Nkrabea 1998

"That Day" 2001

Welcome Home 2004

Holby City 2005

The Destiny of Lesser Animals 2011

Who Owns the City 2011

Shoe Shine Boy 2013

Broken Mirror 2014

Beasts of No Nation" 2015

Game Plan" 2015

Nyame Bekyere 1&2 2015

The Cursed Ones 2015

That Day 2015

Menua Paa Nie 2016

Beautiful Ruins 2016

Housekeepers 2016

Sala 2016

Keteke 2017

Lucky 2018

Awards and recognition

Won, Best Actor Award, Accra Film Festival 1994

Won, Ghana National Award for Acting (Order of the Volta, Civil Division) 2008

Nominee, Best Actor Supporting Role, Beautiful Ruins, Ghana Movie Awards 2016

Nominee, Golden Supporting Actor in a Drama, Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) 2016