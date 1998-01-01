Fred Amugi
Fred Amugi
- Date of Birth:
- 1948-11-05
- Place of Birth:
- Accra, Ghana
Fred Nii Amugi is a Ghanaian born veteran actor best known for his roles in Holby City, Beasts of No Nation and The Cursed Ones.
He rose to prominence for his role in 1985 television series "Opinto".
Early life
Fred Amugi was born at Teshie, Accra, Ghana on 5 November 1948. He attended Broaks basic and Junior high School. He then attended Takoradi Senior High School and Nungua Senior High school after which he enrolled at University of Ghana, Legon where he did Certificate in Supplies and Materials Management.
He joined the civil service for thirty-three years and served as Acting Director of Supply in Ghana's Ministry of Finance.
Career
Amugi began his acting career in 1970 in Drama and Documentaries until 1985 when he starred in his first movie "Opinto". The television series brought him into the limelight.
Amugi has appeared in numerous movie roles, including local Ghanaian movies, Shoe Shine Boy (2013), Nyame Bekyere 1&2 (2015), Menua Paa Nie (2016), Housekeepers (2016) among others. His first international role came in 2005 when he played the character Kwame Attakora in the BBC drama Holby City.
He later starred in Netflix 2015 movie, Beasts of No Nation as "Pastor".Amugi played the character Pastor Uchebo in the 2015 British award-winning movie "The Cursed Ones".
Filmography
"Opinto" 1985
African Timber 1989
Kofi Nkrabea 1998
"That Day" 2001
Welcome Home 2004
Holby City 2005
The Destiny of Lesser Animals 2011
Who Owns the City 2011
Shoe Shine Boy 2013
Broken Mirror 2014
Beasts of No Nation" 2015
Game Plan" 2015
Nyame Bekyere 1&2 2015
The Cursed Ones 2015
That Day 2015
Menua Paa Nie 2016
Beautiful Ruins 2016
Housekeepers 2016
Sala 2016
Keteke 2017
Lucky 2018
Awards and recognition
Won, Best Actor Award, Accra Film Festival 1994
Won, Ghana National Award for Acting (Order of the Volta, Civil Division) 2008
Nominee, Best Actor Supporting Role, Beautiful Ruins, Ghana Movie Awards 2016
Nominee, Golden Supporting Actor in a Drama, Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) 2016