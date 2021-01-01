Gallaxy is a Ghanaian hiplife and afrobeats duo from Ashaiman made up of Randsford Ohene (stage name Bra Chiky, born 30 January 1986) and David Adjeiwoda (stage name Kwesi Dav, born 10 November 1985).

They were nominated for the 'Best group' in the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA together with R2Bees, Keche and VVIP.

Discography

Boko Boko

My Prayer ft Kofi Kinaata

Papabi

Qualities

Dab ft Ene Yatt

Wote Ati

Chop Money ft Guru

Wo Do Nti

Highlife Agogo

Gborgborvor ft Stonebwoy

www.ghanaweb.com