George Richard Mcvane Francois (3 August 1924 – 21 June 2005) was a Ghanaian Supreme Court judge. He has contributed to the development of Ghanaian law through some of his important judgements.

George Richard Mcvane Francois was the first son of George Francois a merchant from Tafo. He attended Achimota College prior to studying law in the United Kingdom. He was called to the bar at the Middle Temple on 26 January 1951.