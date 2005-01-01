The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) was established by the Standards Decree, 1973 (NRCD 173) as Ghana Standards Board, changing it from its previous name, National Standards Board as it was when first established in August, 1967.

The GSA is the National Statutory Body responsible for Metrology, Standards, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

In 2011, its name was changed from Ghana Standards Board (GSB) to its current name, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

GSA has a Governing Board which is the policy making body for supervising the administration and financial management of the organization. The Executive Director of the GSA is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the organization as specified within the broad guidelines approved by the Governing Board.

GSA’s vision is to become a model of excellence in standardization in Africa. Its mission is to promote standardization for the improvement of the quality of goods, services and sound management practices in industries and public institutions in Ghana.

The Mandate of the Authority:

Establishing and promulgating standards to ensure high quality of goods produced in Ghana, whether for local consumption or for export.

Providing quality assurance through inspection, testing and metrology.

Assisting operators in both the manufacturing and service sectors to improve their competitiveness by establishing effective Quality Management Systems along ISO/IEC 9001: 2008 and 22000: 2005.

Promoting standardization in industry and commerce

Promoting standards in public and industrial welfare, health and safety

Services of the authoruty

The activities of the Authority have been structured into core (mandatory) and commercial services as a means of improving operational efficiency to generate enough revenue. The Services of the Authority have been grouped into four programme areas namely:

i) Standardization Programme

Development of Standards and

Dissemination of Standards and related documents.

ii) Metrology programme

Verification of weighing and measuring instruments and equipment

Calibration of weighing and measuring instruments and equipment

Pattern Approval of weighing and measuring instruments and equipment and

Inspection of weighing and measuring instruments and equipment.

iii) Testing Programme

The Board offers a range of testing services including physical, chemical and microbiological analysis in the following areas:

Food,

Chemical,

Materials,

Engineering,

Drugs,

Cosmetics and

Forensic samples.

iv) Quality Assurance programme

Product Certification,

System Certification.

Factory/Consignment/Fish Inspection

Import and Export Certification

Destination Inspection