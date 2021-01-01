Gibson Dokyi Ampaw was a lawyer and a Ghanaian politician. He was a minister of state in the second republic.

Early life and education

He was born on 26 September 1929 at Kukurantumi, East Akim District in the Eastern Region. He had his secondary education at Abuakwa State College, Kibi. He attended Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leon and the University of London, London where he was called to the bar at Lincoln's Inn.

Career

Ampaw began his career as a teacher at his alma mater Abuakwa State College. He was later appointed secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa State Council, and also taught at Wilberforce Memorial. He ventured into legal practice for eleven years as a barrister-at-law.

Prior to politics he was a member of the board of directors of the Ghana Commercial Bank; he was a member of the bank's delegation which went to Lome, Togo to explore the possibility of opening a branch of the bank there.

He also held directorship in various companies including Trans-Africa Engineering and Motor Industry (Ghana) Ltd., Susco Diamond Company, Accra Water Distillery Company and Industrial Agencies Ltd.

Politics

From 1969 to 1972 Ampaw was the member of parliament representing Abuakwa. He was appointed Minister for Health in 1969 and he served in that capacity until 1971.

Ampaw was married with seven children. He is a Christian and his hobbies included football, volleyball, music and walking.