Gideon Mensah is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Swedish club Varbergs BoIS, as a defender.

Club career

>p>Mensah spent his early career with the Right to Dream Academy and Danish club FC Nordsjælland, before signing a loan deal with Swedish club Varbergs BoIS in July 2020. In October 2020 it was announced that the permanent would be made permanent from January 2021.

International career

Mensah represented Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.