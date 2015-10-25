Gifty Anti is a Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster. She is the host of the Standpoint program; which discusses issues affecting women on Ghana Television.

Gifty is a native of Cape Coast in the Central Region but was born and bred in Tema, the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Due to economic hardship, she hawked and engaged in carpentry works to earn a living.

Gifty is married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa. Their Marriage ceremony happened at the Trinity Baptist Church on the 25th of October, 2015. She gave birth to her first child on 11 August 2017. Their daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, is such a pride of hers and expresses so much joy in having a miracle child, even at her age.

She had received honors and a new title. The new title FBI was conferred on her after she was awarded a Fellowship of the Boardroom Institute, FBI, by the Accra Business school. She is called Dr. FBI Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

Gifty Anti had her basic education at Tema community 8 "Number 1" Basic School. She then proceeded to Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School where she served as an entertainment prefect. Also, she is an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism of which she served as Women’s Commissioner.

Ms. Anti began her media career as an intern at the Ghana News Agency, then moved on to the Ghanaian Times as an intern. She later worked as an intern at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where she was also offered the option to do her national service.

Gifty landed her first job as a Floor Manager at GTV. She later became a TV presenter, coach, gender advocate, and feminist. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer of GDA Concept and host of Stand Point, a talk show about women's issues.

She worked at the Ghanaian Times, a Ghanaian-owned newspaper as she received mentorship from Liz Hayfron.

In 2019, she launched her book titled "A Bit Of Me", the book reached number one on Amazon after one week of publication.

Awards

Tell It Moms Exemplary Resilience Feminist Honour 2019

National Malaria Advocate

Most Inspiring Woman In Media

Most influential women

Publications

A bit of me (2019)

Fifty Nuggets (2020)

The Best of You (2020)