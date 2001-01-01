Gifty Eugenia Kwofie is a Ghanaian politician. She was the member of the Fourth parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem (Ghana parliament constituency) from 2001 to 2017.

Kwofie hails from Nsuaem-Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana.

Kwofie holds a Master of Philosophy degree in Sociology from the University of Ghana in 1999.

Kwofie is married with four children. She is a Christian who attends the Church of Pentecost.

Kwofie started her career in politics from the year 2001, when she contested and won for the Member of Parliament seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Tarkwa-Nsueam Constituency.

She retained the Tarkwa-Nsueam Constituency seat for 16 years, making her a member of the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

She is a member of New Patriotic Party(NPP) Disciplinary Committee, the Parliament of Ghana Business Committee, the Parliament of Ghana Committee on Gender and Children. and the Parliament of Ghana committee on Health. She is the Deputy Western regional Minister.

She was the Principal Research Assistant in the Department of Community Health at UGMS. She also worked at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.