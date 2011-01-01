Gifty Oware Aboagye is a female Ghanaian politician and currently the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme in Ghana.

She has responsibility for Administration and Finance, helping to manage an annual personnel pool of about 100,000.

Gifty was born to Isaac Oware a Development Worker and Kate Donkor a textile trader in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana on the 4th day of July 1986. Gifty lived and had her early education in Koforidua.

Gifty had her secondary education at the Ghana Secondary School before proceeding to the KNUST where she studied for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. Gifty also holds a postgraduate certificate in Management of Democratic Elections in Africa (MDeA) from the University of South Africa. She holds an MSc Defense and International Politics at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

Executive Development Certificate, Women in Leadership from Stellenbosch University

Executive Education in Digital Marketing from Yale University

Executive Certificate, Globalization from Oxford University

Business Management / Global Governance / Project Management | International Business Management Institute

Project Management | Swiss School of Business and Management

Gifty began her career as the Events and Marketing Manager for Reflects Marketing Plus in Accra from 2011 to 2014. In 2014 she joined the Danquah Institute, a political think-thank named after one of Ghana's founding fathers, Dr. Joseph Boakye Danquah, focused on making a courageous, imaginative and constructive contribution to nation-building and development, with the purpose of enhancing the life of every individual citizen.

Prior to her appointment as the Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme she was the Director of Research and Media Relations at the Institute. She is Vice President of Berekum Chelsea FC and co owner of Berry ladies Football club(formerly Halifax ladies ), a women’s premier league team in Ghana.

She also consults as financial and investment analyst for Oware Fruit Juice comapny.

Gifty began active politics at KNUST where she was an active member of TESCON; the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and later an Executive Member.

She was at the forefront of student leadership at KNUST and rose from Line President of the Independence Hall to become the first female to contest for the Presidency of the Social Science Faculty.

In March 2010, she was appointed as the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the First Session of Ghana International Model of The United Nations.

In 2011 she became a member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party. She was also a senior member of the political pressure group, Let My Vote Count Alliance.

Gifty contested for the National Youth Organizer for the NPP in 2014 but failed to win the seat.

Awards and recognition

Gifty is a recipient of an honorary PhD in Sociology and Social Work by the Day Spring Christian University College Lauredale Florida for her dedication to social activism and efforts aimed at changing society for the better.

Gifty is currently a member of the Ghana Football Association's management committee for the Black Maidens (Under 17 female football level).