Godfred Yeboah Dame is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party. He was previously the deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Godfred Yeboah Dame was born on 5 June 1979. He had his secondary school education at the Adisadel College in Cape coast, Central Region from 1989 to 1996.

Dame is married to Dr. Joycelyn Assimeng Dame and they have two children. He is a Christian.

He attended the University of Ghana where he completed with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) in 2001. He moved to the Ghana School of Law where he obtained his professional certificate to practice law and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2003. He worked as private legal practioner before entering politics.

Politics

Dame is a member of the New Patriotic Party. In March 2017, he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as deputy Attorney General and deputy Minister of Justice.

On 21 January 2021, after his party retained power in the December 2020 election, he was elevated to the position of substantive Attourney General and Minister of Justice pending parliament vetting and approval to replace Gloria Akuffo.