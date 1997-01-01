Grace Ashy,(her maiden name,Grace Appiah-Kubi) was born on April 4th 1973 at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Brong Ahafo region, to Nana Appiah-Kubi, Abakomahene of Dormma Kosane and Madam Comfort Ohenewaa. She is the first of the eight children of her parents.

Started singing when she was 12 years old, then in primary school, where she led the Sunday School children of the Berekum Methodist Church to sing praises. When she turned 15, she joined the singing band of the Methodist Church as well as the school choir, where she made her mark as a leader and soprano singer.

She once worked as a clerk at Cassa-Bendata Company at Kokomlemle in Accra. From there she went and trained as a beautician and later had the calling to sing to the glory of God. She got married in 1997 and has two children, Cranskon Yeboah and Emmanuel Wiafe. Her hobbies are horse riding and playing volleyball.

She relocated to Accra to purse secondary education at the City Secondary and Business College. She joined Bishop Addae-Mensah's Gospel Light International Church,where she led the praise and worship choir.

Interestingly,it was during this period that Grace realized her potential of becoming a great and prominent gospel musician. She therefore started writing her own songs, which culminated in the release of her maiden album, "Adea Yesu" in 2001.

Grace Ashy is a product of a broken home after after her parents had parted ways when she was just six-years-old ad did not have the best of relatonships with her step mother.

