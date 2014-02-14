Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di'Ja, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. She is currently signed to Mavin Records. In 2009, she released her first single "Rock Steady", which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B Single at the 2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards. Moreover, she won the Best New Artist award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards.

Di'Ja has lived in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, the United States and Canada. Her mother is from Northern Nigeria and her father is from Sierra Leone. Di'Ja's received a joint degree in biology and psychology.

Her music career started in 2008. In 2012, Di'Ja released several singles, including "Dan'Iska (Rudebwoy)", "Hold On (Ba Damuwa)" and "How Can We Be Friends".

On February 14, 2014, Di'Ja signed a record deal with Don Jazzy's Mavin Records. "Yaro", her first official single under the label was also released that same day. It infuses Hausa and Krio dialects in honour of her Nigerian and Sierra Leonean roots.

In May 2014, Di'Ja was featured on "Dorobucci" alongside label mates Don Jazzy, Dr SID, Tiwa Savage, D'Prince, Korede Bello and Reekado Banks. She was also featured on "Arise", alongside Don Jazzy and Reekado Banks. On December 15, 2017, Di'Ja released her extended play Aphrodija, which also features guest vocals from Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks.

Awards and nominations

Year Event Prize Recipient Result Ref

2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Most Promising Act to Watch

Herself Nominated

2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards Best Urban/R&B Single Rock steady Nominated

2008 Beat Music Awards Best New Artist Herself Won

