Hassan Ayariga is an Accountant, Politician and the founder of All People’s Congress (APC).

His father, Frank Abdulai Ayariga was a Member of Parliament for the Bawku Constituency during the Third Republic administration of Dr. Hilla Limann. Ayariga was the Presidential Candidate of the People's National Convention (PNC) for the Ghanaian presidential election in December 2012.

In the Presidential Primaries of the People's National Convention for the 2016 General Election, Ayariga lost to Edward Mahama whom he had beaten to become Presidential Candidate in 2012.

Citing anomalies and cheating, he left the party to form a new party; All People’s Congress (APC). The Electoral Commission of Ghana handed the party a provisional certificate after he had met the requisite requirements.

Ayariga was born on the 4th of September 1971 at Bawku,Upper East, and studied Accounting at the London School of Accountancy.He is married with five children.

www.wikipedia.com