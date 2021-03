Herty Borngreat is a Ghanaian gospel artist. On 1st January 2011, she released her debut album titled 'Odo ben ni' (God's Wonderful Love) which had 'Wapa Ho' (Cross over) as the hit. Her passion for music overshadowed her academic career thus venturing into music.

She is married with 4 kids.Her partner is the C.E.O of Borngreat Record Label.

