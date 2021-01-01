Hewale Sounds, a neo-traditional/contemporary band led by master flutist, Dela Botri, is 21- years-old and the anniversary will be marked with concerts and workshops in Accra and Akosombo.

The celebration kicks off with a workshop in partnership with the Central Police Band at the Police Depot in Accra on Monday, April 10, with Dela Botri, Superintendent Dr Frank Hukporti and Danish saxophonist, Katrin Suwalski as moderators.

Alliance Française in Accra will also host a saxophone workshop on Tuesday, April 11, for local saxophonists to be led by Suwalski.

A concert at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra on Thursday, April 13, will feature Hewale Sounds, Katrin Suwalski, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Amandzeba Brew. The set moves to the Piano Bar in Accra for another performance on Friday, April 14.

There’s another concert on Saturday, April 15, at the Royal Senchi Hotel at Akosombo.The final celebratory show will take place at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Sunday, April 16.

Hewale Sounds is an ensemble that specialises in playing traditional and highlife music with their contemporary extensions. It has performed to highly enthusiastic audiences and participated in some major arts festivals in Europe and the United States.

Currently based at the WEB Dubois Centre in Accra, the group has been experimenting a vigorous blending of jazz with diverse traditional Ghanaian rhythms, which they have dubbed Hi-Jazz.

Hewale Sounds has performed to enthusiastic audiences in Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, Egypt, South Africa, Jordan, Norway and the United States.

