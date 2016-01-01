Idikoko
Ghana Famous People
Idikoko
- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Augustine Abbey, also known as Idikoko, is a Ghanaian actor and movie maker known for comedy. His is also known for his main roles as a house boy or gate man.
He has produced and starred in a BBC documentary and also directed and produced a film on HIV and AIDS in partnership with UNESCO and Esi Sutherland-Addy's MMOFRA Foundation.
He runs Great Idikoko Ventures and is married to fellow actress Linda Quashiga. He attended Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School.
Filmography
Shampaign
Tricky Twist
Matters of the Heart
Bitter Love
Ingratitude
Stolen Bible
Stolen Pregnancy
Recipe For Disaster
Money Bag
Alokodongo
Awards and nominations
Best Juvenile Actor
Best Script
Best Script, Best Actor and TV Personality of the Year
Best NAFTI Actor
Best Film and Video