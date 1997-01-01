Idowu Philips
Ghana Famous People
Idowu Philips
- Date of Birth:
- 1942-10-16
- Place of Birth:
- Ijebu Ode, Nigeria
Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, is a Nigerian veteran actress.
She was born on 16 October 1942 at Ijebu Ode, a city in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria. Her stage name "Iya Rainbow" stems from "Osumare" (meaning "rainbow" in British English), the name of the theatre group of Sir Hubert Ogunde, who died in 1990.
She worked as a healthcare assistant in general hospitals in Nigeria for several years and occasionally acted in theatre. She ventured into full-time acting after the death of her husband - Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips (who worked closely with the late patriarch of Nigerian Film Industry Sir Herbert Ogunde.
She has featured in several Nigerian films, including Apaadi, Eru, and Aje ni iya mi among others. She has five children.
Filmography
1997- Back to Africa
2000- Lagidigba
2002- Jesu Mushin
2002- Irepodun
2002- Eyin Ogongo
2003- N150 Million
2003- Ìfé òtító
2003- Fila Daddy
2003- Arewa okunrin
2003- Omo oku òrun
2003- Okun ife
2004- Okun ife 2
2004- Okan soso
2004- Okan soso 2
2004- Ògìdán
2004- Ògìdán 2
2006- Abeni
2006- Odun baku
2006- Mewa n sele
2006- Èebúdolá tèmi
2006- Agbefo
2006- Agbefo 2
2007- Orita Ipinya
2007- Olugbare
2007- Olóri
2007- Maku
2007- Kootu olohun
2007- Kilebi olorun
2008- Taiwo Taiwo
2008- Taiwo Taiwo 2
2008- Itakun ola
2008- Ìkúnlè kèsán
2008- Ikilo agba
2008- Igba ewa
2008- Aje metta
2008- Aje metta 2
2009- Ìpèsè
2009- Ìdàmu eléwòn
2009- Elewon
2009- Akoto olokada
2009- Akoto olokada 2
2018- Oga Bolaji
2019- Sugar Rush