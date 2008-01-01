Ime Bishop, often called Okon Lagos or Udo Yes, is a Nigerian actor and comedian.

Ime Bishop is an Ibibio from Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom state in the southern part of Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Uyo where he studied Philosophy.

He started his acting career from childhood and he featured in over 100 movies. The movie that brought him to the limelight was an indigenous movie, "Uyai", which was produced by Emem Isong in 2008.

He is a brand ambassador for GLO Nigeria.

The comic actor in 2016 was appointed as a special assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel on Ethical and Social Reorientation.

On May 1,2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in Nigeria was easing, Ime Bishop Umoh was featured in a comedy skit titled "The Pregnant Man" by Ofego on his YouTube channel using archive footage.