Iniobong Edo Ekim is a Nigerian actress. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.

In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant. In 2014, Ms. Edo was appointed by the United Nations as aUnited Nations Habitat Youth Envoy.

Her acting career started in 2003 with her debut in Thick Madam. She was discovered by a producer at the audition she attended. Her breakthrough came in 2004 when she acted in World Apart.

She has appeared in over 100 films; she is one of the most successful actresses in Nigeria. She earned a "Best Lead Actress" nomination at the 11th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in the movie "While you slept"

In 2008, Ini Edo married Philip Ehiagwina an American-based business man. The marriage ended in September 2014 after six years.

Endorsement

She was GLO brand ambassador for ten years from 2006 to 2016.

In 2010 she was named to be the brand ambassador of Noble Hair.

Ini Edo is brand ambassador of Slim Tea Nigeria.

In 2019 she was signed as an ambassador for the @MrTaxi_NG brand.

Ini Edo was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Culture And Tourism by Udom Gabriel Emmanuel in 2016.

Fimography

Fatal Seduction

The Greatest Sacrifice

My Heart Your Home

No Where to Run

Stolen Tomorrow

Sacrifice for Love

Silence of the Gods

Supremacy

Too Late to Claim

Total Control

Traumatised

War Game

11:45... Too Late

The Bank Manager

The Bet

Cold War

Crying Angel

Desperate Need

Emotional Blackmail

I Want My Money

Last Picnic

Living in Tears

Living Without You

Men Do Cry

My Precious Son

One God One Nation

Weekend getaway

Pretty Angels

Red Light

Royal Package

Security Risk

Songs of Sorrow

Stronghold

Tears for Nancy

Unforeseen

Eyes of Love

Faces of Beauty

Indecent Girl

Indulgence

I Swear

Legacy

Love Crime

Love & Marriage

Negative Influence

Not Yours!

The One I Trust

Sisters On Fire

Royalty Apart

Never Let Go

End of Do or Die Affair

Darkness of Sorrows

Final Sorrow

Behind The Melody

Memories of The Heart

Royal Gift

Dangerous

Save The Last Dance

Battle For Bride

Caged Lovers

In The Cupboard

Hunted Love

Anointed Queen

A Dance For The Prince

Bride's War

Tears In The Palace

Slip of Fate

At All Cost

Mad Sex

The Princess of My Life

Inale (2010)

I'll Take My Chances (2011)

Nkasi The Village Fighter

Nkasi The Sprot Girl

The Return of Nkasi

Soul of a Maiden

"Blood is Money"

Citation (film)(2020)