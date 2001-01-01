Isaac Osei is the former Member of Parliament of Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region. He is also the former Chief executive officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board and one time Ghana High Commissioner to the UK.

Osei was born on March 29 1951 at Dixcove, Ahanta West District in the Western Region. He attend the University of Ghana. He later furthered his education at Williams College where he graduated with a Master of Art degree in Development Economics.

Osei is an economist by profession. He was the Managing director of Tema oil Refinery and the Chief Executive Officer Of Ghana CoCoa Board.

During the 2008 Ghanaian general elections he obtained 45,058 votes out of the 61,195 valid votes cast which sums up to 73.6%. He served as the managing director of Intravenous Infusions Limited, prior to his appointment as High commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom and Ambassador to Ireland by John.A. Kufuor. He served in that capacity from 2001 to 2006.

He is a Christian (Catholic), who is married with four children.