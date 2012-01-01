Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International. He was ordained and commissioned as a Christian Pastor by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM), otherwise known as Action Chapel.

He is a seasoned preacher and a prophet of God with over twenty years of experience in the ministry with a passion for raising prophets, pastors, and leaders around the world.

Isaac Owusu Bempah earned the accolade “THE NATION’S PROPHET” due to the accuracy of the prophetic utterances he made concerning the outcome of the 2016 National Elections of Ghana and by the grace of God every prophetic word came to pass without fail and the Glory of God was manifested.

In the year 2012, he was ordained as the first apostolic prophet by the World Council for Evangelical Clergy and Bible Seminary in affiliation with Pan African Clergy Council. He was also honored with a Doctorate Degree in divinity by the same group in the same year.

Prophet Bempah has ministered at many churches and conferences in Ghana and other parts of the world in countries like USA, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, just to mention a few.

He has been in the prophetic ministry for close to thirty (30) years and his ministration has touched the lives of many people under the oppression of Satan and people under the torment and pursuit of the spirit of death.

