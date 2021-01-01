Isaiah Kwaku Osei-Duah is a Ghanaian politician and was a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana. He represented the Asutifi constituency under the membership of the progress party (PP).

Early life and education

Osei-Duah was born in 1933. He attended Surveyors School Accra and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He holds certificates in Land Surveying and Estate Management. He later worked as a Surveyor, Farmer and Trader before going into parliament.

Politics

Osei-Duah began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent the Asutifi Constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. His tenure of office as a member of parliament ended on 13 January 1972.