James Adam Mahama is a Ghanaian politician, a teacher and also a cinema commentator. He served as member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana for Gonja West constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Early life and education

James Adam Mahama was born in May 1932, he attended Salaga Primary School and Tamale Middle Boarding School where he obtained a Teachers' Training Certificate.

Politics

James Adam Mahama was elected during the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election as member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on the ticket of the Progress Party (PP). He was succeeded by Yakubu Saaka of the People's National Party (PNP) in 1979 Ghanaian general election.