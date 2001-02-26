Jamie Leweling is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Club career

Leweling made his professional debut for Greuther Fürth in the 2. Bundesliga on 28 July 2019, coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute for Tobias Mohr in the home match against Erzgebirge Aue, which finished as a 0–2 loss.

International career

Born in Germany, Leweling is of Ghanaian descent. He was called up to represent the Ghana national football team in October 2020.