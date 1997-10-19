Jane Ayiyem is a Ghanaian international footballer who plays as a forward for the Ghana women's national football team. She competed for Ghana at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, playing in three matches.

In 2012, 2013, 2014 Ghana Sports Writers Association of Ghana "SWAG" Awards, Jane Ayieyam won the best Female Footballer of the year and also 2012 female top Scorer with 18 Goals.