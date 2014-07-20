Janet Owusu is a Ghanaian female footballer.

Owusu started her career at the La Ladies FC in Accra. In the summer of 2014 she left Ghana for the first time and became the first Ghanaian in the Austrian ÖFB Women's League. On 20 July 2014, she signed for SV Neulengbach.

National Team

Owusu took part in the Black Starlets at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2010 in Germany.

Since 2012 Owusu has been a national player of the Black Queens of Ghana.