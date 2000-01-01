Jessica Opare Saforo born April 29, 1981 is a Ghanaian media personality, TV and radio broadcaster and entrepreneur. Also, she is the host for Transformation with Jess, Ghana's first ever weight loss reality TV show. She is the owner of The Voice Ova Company, a business that specializes in managing voice talent.

She had her secondary education at Akosombo International School and holds a bachelor's degree in Art from the University of Ghana, Legon where she majored in Economics and Psychology.

She has worked in radio for about 20 years and TV for about 16 years hence she is one of the longest serving presenters on the Ghanaian scene.

She started working as a radio presenter in 2000 at Vibe FM and then in 2004 moved to Choice FM. She later moved to Citi FM in 2005 where she became the host for Citi Drive and then later, Brunch in The Citi and then, The Traffic Avenue.

She used to be the co-host of Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV, an award-winning celebrity and lifestyle show but now hosts Sister Sister, an all women relationship talkshow. She is currently the Programmes Manager of Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV, two of Ghana's most influential channels.