Pastor Joe Beecham is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, choir master and a pastor at the Holy Fire Ministries in Takoradi.

Early life and education

Joe Beecham was born in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana. He had his secondary education at St. John's School, Sekondi and afterwards proceeded to study at the Takoradi Technical University in the Western region of Ghana. After he pursued God's call to ministry.

Music career

He entered the music scene in 1998 with the release of his first album, 'M'asem bi' and subsequently releasing four more album.

Joe Beecham and the "Spirit of One"

Spirit of One was a Takoradi-based group then headed by Rev. Charlie Sam. They embarked on ministrations in schools, winning souls in the Western Region and its environs. They were also invited to minister in churches, at conferences and programmes.

Pastor Joe Beecham worked with the group for years. The 'M'asem bi' album which was released in 1998, was backed by the Spirit of One group and had most hit songs including; ‘M’asem bi' [Asem bia mi kakyere wo], 'Se Me kae a' which gained massive airplay in the country.

Work

Pastor Joe Beecham is a pastor and a choir leader at the Holy Fire Ministries in Takoradi. He has ministered to various congregations in most regions of Ghana and ministered internationally in Germany, the Netherlands, UK, USA and Italy.

Mentors

God brought his way mentors who guided and still guide him through his work in the Lord. From age 11, Pastor Joe Beecham lived with the late Rt. Rev. Reginald Ofori-Twumasi, the Bishop and founder of Holy Fire Ministries. He mentored and inspired his life positively.

He died in April 2014. Other mentors include; Rev Charlie Sam, Rev Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah among other great men who supported and impacted his ministry greatly. He has also received immense support from his church which has enabled him to have a balanced ministry over the years.

Joe Beecham ministries

On March 4, 2015, Pastor Joe Beecham officially launched his ministry, "Joe Beecham Ministries" after years of hibernation in the music industry. The "Joe Beecham Ministries" (JBM) aims to "carry the message of hope and righteousness to humanity, and to affect our generation positively through anointed music and worship." organizing young people to reach out to the villages to spread the word through praise-and-worship workshops.

The event was graced by prestigious gospel artists such as;Danny Nettey, Pastor Helen Yawson, Nii Okai, Diana Hopeson, Rev. Dr. Mary Ghansah, Noble Nketia, Pastor Chris Adusei, Rev. Dr. Owusu Ansah, Rev. Thomas Yawson, Denzel Agyeman Prempeh, Kojo Oppong Adjei, Fiifi Folson, Akosua Agyapong and a host of others.

Personal life

Joe Beecham is married to Rita Beecham. He is the eighth and last child of his parents.

Albums

M’asem Bi release year: 1998

Egya Fa Kye hen release year: 2000

Mber Yi release year: 2002

Alone with God release year: 2006

Preachers Voice release year: 2009

Let the Fire Fall release year: 2016

Major Singles

"Wo Ye Nyame"

"Let the Fire Fall"

"Okatamodo"

"Meda w'ase"

"M'asesa"

"Bisa Ewurade"

"Dabi [Medley]"

"Sam yare"

"I must desire"

"Egya Fakye me"

"Reflections"

"Mbre Yi"

"The Prayer Song"

"Ao Yesu"

"Se Mekae a"

"Masem Bi"