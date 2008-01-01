John Apea is a Ghanaian actor. In 2008 he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Screenplay for the film Run Baby Run in which he also featured as the lead actor.

Run Baby Run received 8 nominations and won 4 awards at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008, including the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Apea studied at Achimota School and Sociology and Social Policy at the University of York and the University of Oxford. He is one of the lead actors in the popular Ghanaian television series Home Sweet Home.