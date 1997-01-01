John Ampontuah Kumah (born 4 August 1978) is a Ghanaian politician and lawyer. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) until elected as the Member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the 2020 Ghanaian general election on the ticket New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John was born on 4 August 1978. He hails from Ejisu Odaho, a farming community in the Ejisu municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Kuma attended Opoku Ware School, Kumasi for his secondary school education.

He continued to the University of Ghana (Legon) in 1997 and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Philosophy. In 2009, he was awarded an MBA (Finance) from GIMPA. He also has a Degree in Law (LLB) from the University of Ghana and a Professional Law Degree (BL) from the Ghana School of Law.

In November 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. He also has a Master's in Applied Research(Business Innovation) from the same institute.

In 2013, He was admitted to the Ghana Bar as a Solicitor and Legal Practitioner for the Supreme Court of Ghana. He is a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a Law Firm located at Adabraka. He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company, until his appointment as the CEO of NEIP in 2017.

Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah has over fifteen (15) years of experience in leadership, creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

In 2020, John Kumah contested and won the Parliamentary seat for the Ejisu constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Mr. Kumah is currently the Deputy Minister of Finance. He is currently, the vice-chairman of the constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs Committee of the 8th Parliament. The Ejisu lawmaker is also a member of the Appointments and subsidiary legislation committees.

John is married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah who is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Disciple of Christ Ministries Worldwide. They have four (4) biological children and many other foster children.

John Kumah was adjudged most efficient, prominent appointee for 2018[14] and was also Listed among President Akufo Addo's top 20 Most Humble and respectful Appointees In 2019.

John Kumah honored for being Most Outstanding Integrity CEO The Africa Centre for Integrity and Development (ACID), an Africa-based anti-corruption and Good Governance advocacy Civil Society Organisation, presented an award to John Kumah for the most outstanding Integrity CEO on June 20.

Lawyer John Kumah on Friday the 23rd of August received yet another award as the most outstanding CEO and Influential Transformational Leader from GEHAB Events.

The All African Student Union (AASU) honored the former Chief Executive of National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Plan-NEIP at its 6th summit in Ghana for his extraordinary zeal for promoting students' activism and entrepreneurship.

