Dr. J. K. Kwakye is a Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana, where he is actively involved in the Institute’s research and advocacy work.

Dr. Kwakye has researched and published extensively on monetary, fiscal, and exchange rate policies, inflation, the cost of credit, foreign aid, debt sustainability, and Ghana’s middle-income status. Dr. Kwakye is responsible for the IEA’s review and appraisal of the Ghanaian economy and the government’s budget and economic policy statements.

Before joining the IEA, Dr. Kwakye worked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C., as Advisor to the Executive Director and as Ghana’s representative at the IMF. He also worked with the Bank of Ghana and rose to the position of Assistant Director and Deputy Head of the Research Department.

Dr. Kwakye holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Reading, with a concentration in Open Economy Macroeconomics and Development Economics. Dr. Kwakye has authored or co-authored several publications/articles on economic theory and policy

