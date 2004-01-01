John Ikechukwu Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu, is a Nigerian actor and comedian. Okafor is considered to be one of Nigeria's most talented comic characters.

His humorous acting is often characterized by stupidity, hilarious imbecility and a sharp disconnection from reality.

He hails from Nkanu West L.G., Enugu State. After elementary school, in 1974, Okafor moved to Sapele to stay with his brother, after his father's demise. In Sapele, he did menial jobs so he could sponsor himself to school and support his family.

He then worked as a hairstylist, ventured into photography and also worked in a company that produces crates. After secondary school, he was admitted into the College of Education, Yola, but pulled out due to financial difficulties.

He later enrolled in the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) as soon as he was financially able to.

He has acted in more than 200 movies including Mr.Ibu (2004), Mr.Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).